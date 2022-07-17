BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native and Liberty High School baseball standout Cutter Coffey has been selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Red Sox selected Coffey with the 41st pick in the draft’s second round.

Coffey, 18, is a right-handed hitting shortstop and listed as 6 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 190 pounds on MLB’s 2022 Draft Tracker and was ranked as 105 in the Top 250 in MLB Draft Prospect list.

Coffey also pitched for Liberty High School but draft analysts say his future in pro baseball will likely be on the field and has shown enough power to develop.

The Liberty High School star was named to the Max Preps All California 1st Team, hit 12 home runs and batted .442 last season.