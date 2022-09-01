BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the Bakersfield College Renegades open their season on Saturday, they’ll take the field under a shadow.

That shadow belongs to Dallas Grider — large in stature and in legacy — the longtime Bakersfield College coach who passed away in May.

“The Grider name is synonymous with BC football,” Renegade broadcaster and former defensive back Kenny Calvin said.

Grider was more than a coach — more than his twenty total years on the Renegade staff and more than his decade-and-a-half at West High School. His true impact lies in the heart of Calvin, and the hundreds and hundreds of others he coached and taught.

“He was one of the ones who believed in me,” Calvin said. “He put me in a position to believe in myself.”

Along Grider’s path lay plenty of victories; 75 wins at BC, including a junior college national championship in 1988, and 77 at West High, including three valley championships.

To play on Grider’s team, says former Renegade and current BC assistant coach Carl Dean, was to understand that legacy.

“People would talk about it,” Dean said. “People would talk about the teams that he had.”

The records weren’t everything.

A measure on next week’s Kern High School District board agenda moves to name West High’s football field the Dallas Grider Field. Grider, who taught at West while coaching, will be remembered for both.

“I know Coach Grider would probably scoff, and say ‘That’s not necessary,’ but we all get to leave our mark in something,” Dean said.

“For him, it was football. For him, it was impacting young men, and through the process of coaching and teaching at West High, he impacted a lot of young men, and had a lot of success.”