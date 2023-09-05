BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services announced they will be providing free admission to the public to a men’s soccer game at California State University, Bakersfield.

This offer comes as part of the “Kickin’ It With Mental Health” event. The free admission is for the CSUB men’s soccer game against Fresno Pacific University on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to provide this opportunity to Kern County,” said Behavioral Health Director Stacy Kuwahara in a release. “This is a new and unique way for us to engage an audience that may not typically hear our message and see our vision. There is so much to be excited about at Cal State, in the behavioral health community, and in Bakersfield. We are looking forward to this continued partnership. Come kick it with us!”

As part of the annual outreach campaign for Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month for September, Kern BHRS said they are providing an opportunity for the public to come together, support the community and spread awareness about suicide prevention and substance use recovery.

According to Kern BHRS, the first 300 fans in attendance will receive spirit bags, and more giveaways will be available while supplies last. Throughout the evening, there will be messages about Suicide Prevention and Recovery, and information about the services and programs provided by Kern BHRS.

To reserve your free tickets, visit CSUB’s website.