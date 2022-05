BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As three area baseball teams prepare to play in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub looks back at a historic Memorial Day weekend on the diamond.

Highlights include the Stockdale Mustangs completing the Division 1 Valley Title trifecta for Kern County, the Bakersfield Drillers ending a 52-year Section Championship drought, and the Kennedy Thunderbirds winning back-to-back banners.