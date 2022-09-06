BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About seven years ago, Kevin Reeves was in a motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of his left arm and leg.

“It was a slow recovery,” Reeves said in a video.

Reeves said he was an avid boxer but since the accident, boxing can be too tough on his body. That’s when he found parafencing at the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation.

“It’s still a competitive sport where it’s going to take technical skill,” Reeves said. “And it’s not something that’s going to break you down that you can’t do day after day.”

Foundation President Lucas Dobrzanski said providing an outlet for people with physical disabilities is important.

“We need to be conscious of the fact that many people that have physical maladies that don’t allow them to participate in organized sports have no outlet for their amusement or if they wish to compete,” Dobrzanski said. “ Many times people who have lost an arm or a leg[…]they don’t feel very comfortable coming into a new setting and meeting new people and doing something different.”

The nonprofit organization started about 10 years ago as a small community of fencers, Dobrzanski said. They first began working with League of Dreams to provide mentally or physically challenged youth with an athletic outlet. Then about one year ago, they added a parafencing team for ages 13 and up with hopes of making the 2028 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles.

During parafencing, students with physical disabilities will sit on chairs that don’t move and fence.

“Here, I’m able to stand if I want to stand and then when I’m done and can’t stand anymore I can go sit in the chair and continue to work out and am able to compete with anybody at the sport,” Reeves said.

Dobrzanski said they currently have two active parafencing students and all classes for those with special needs are free.

“He [Reeves] couldn’t probably do this unless it was free,” Dobrzanski said.

Dobrzynski added that it takes time and a lot of money to buy the equipment for students to practice.

“This is one of the challenges,” Dobrzanski said. “We are limited by the equipment and facilities.”

Saturday, the Fencing Foundation will be holding a fundraising tournament and gala at Luigi’s Restaurant “Warehouse” event venue from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Four-time Paralympian Mario Rodriguez will be there.

Tickets are $125 each or $1,500 for a table of eight. Proceeds go to the club’s equipment, facilities and helping them reach their Para Olympic goals. For more information on how to get involved, visit the Foundation’s website.