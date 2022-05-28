VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — Kennedy High School won the CIF Central Section Division V baseball championship Saturday afternoon, beating Immanuel High School, 5-4.

Top-seeded entered the Division V title game dominating opponents scoring 34 runs and only allowing two in the section playoff. They defeated Fowler 6-2 on Tuesday.

Kennedy’s Gerardo Salazar got the scoring going for the Thunderbirds to take a 1-0 lead. But Immanuel tied it at 1-1 in the third inning.

Immanuel took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but in the bottom of the fifth, a throwing errors cost Immanuel two runs allowing Kennedy to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Kennedy held on to win to clinch the title.

It was Kennedy’s second consecutive baseball championship winning the Division VI title last year.

17’s Taylor Schaub will have highlights of the victory tonight on 17 News at 11.