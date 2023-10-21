BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors are returning to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 for the team’s first home game of the season.

The Condors will be taking on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield. Doors will open at 6 p.m., according to organizers.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s game against the Ontario Reign and range from $12 to $42. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Condors previously traveled to the Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley to take on the Firebirds on Friday, Oct. 13, when the Condors took the victory with a final score of 3-2, according to the team’s website.

For the Condors’ full 2023-2024 season schedule, click here.