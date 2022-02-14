Going beyond the sidelines: an inside look at competitive cheerleading

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone knows there are two teams on the field, on the court, or on the gridiron. But, it’s that third, often fourth team you may not appreciate: The cheer team.

Nowadays, 4 million people across the world are part of the cheerleading community. But it’s not just “Rahh Rah sis boom bah!”

In the past few years, cheerleading has exploded in popularity, largely thanks to the Netflix docu-series “Cheer”. For two seasons, “Cheer” has followed the journey of teams working toward their goal of competing in National Championships.

Vontae Johnson is the real-life head coach for Trinity Valley Community College featured in Netflix’s “Cheer”, and he is ramping up awareness of these high-flying athletes.

“I would say it’s not a sideline sport completely, there’s another world besides just sideline cheer…It’s just as intense as any other sport you’d see out there,” Johnson said.

While the roots of cheerleading are very much entrenched in football, not all teams have a football team to accompany.

In Bakersfield, the California State University Bakersfield cheer squad is an extension of the marketing department.

“It’s a little different with not having football,” said CSUB cheerleader Cierra Cisneros. “We are more involved in the community, so we go out to different events as well as all the basketball games, It’s really fun just getting to be a part of the CSUB community and supporting CSUB.”

Next season, CSUB head cheer coach, Arthur Smith said he hopes to enter the competitive realm of cheerleading, through a competition called Stunt.

“Stunt really is a way to formalize what it is you see cheerleaders do at a game already,” Smith said. “So, if you ever go to a game, you’ll see a cheerleading team, they are going to do stunts, they are going to do tumbling, they are going to do pyramids during a time out, so, Stunt just removes the game that they are at.”

One of the biggest competitions cheerleaders train for is NCA (National Cheerleaders Association) Nationals in Daytona, Fla.

The NCA was created in 1961 by Lawrence “Herki” Herkimer, often called the Godfather of Cheerleading. The NCA competition is fierce, moves are tight, and so is the scoring, often separating squads by a fraction of a point, which Coach Vontae Johnson experiences during the final episodes of “Cheer.”

“We knew going into finals after day one we had to make up .75 and that’s quite a lot of points that we have to make up because in our division it’s so tough,” Johnson said. “Obviously, everybody in the world thinks ‘oh, they only go against two people’ but it’s two of the best teams in the country so it’s not like we just get some easy win, or they get some easy win, it’s really a hard competition.”

Following the Netflix series success, many are focused on Coach Vontae and his future. Will he be competing again?

“I think I’m done cheering,” Johnson said. “I mean don’t get me wrong if somehow the USA makes it into the Olympics, I don’t know if I can strap the boots up, but I might you know I don’t know, that competitor in me wants to be on that stage as well.”