Garces Memorial’s Zach Buckey wins Mayor’s Trophy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh presented Garces Memorial senior Zach Buckey the city’s’ highest honor for a student-athlete: The Mayor’s Trophy.

Goh presented Buckey the trophy at a ceremony at the Garces campus Thursday morning.

Buckey, who received a football scholarship from Stanford University earlier this year, was an all-area defensive end and discus thrower at Garces.

While he has been universally praised for his on-field performance, Buckey is equally impressive on the academic side, graduating with a 4.6 G.P.A.

The future Stanford Cardinal joins his girlfriend Alexsia Drulias and his father Jeff as winners of this prestigious honor.

