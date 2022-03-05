SAN DIEGO (KGET) — The Garces Memorial High School boys soccer team has won its second state championship in the last four years beating Francis Parker High School, 1-0.

The Rams entered the game as the 2nd seed in the regional bracket. It was the school’s third title game appearance in the last four years.

With the game scoreless, 10 minutes into the second half Garces Memorial’s Palmer Bank headed in a throw-in from his twin brother, Fletcher for a 1-0 lead.

The goal turned out to be the game-winner with the Rams holding on to win the CIF Division-III Southern California Regional Championship.

Garces Memorial finished the season with a 22-1-1 record and its first regional championship since 2019.