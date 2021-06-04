Garces Memorial boys soccer falls 2-1 in CIF State SoCal Regional semifinals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Garces Memorial Rams’ bid for a third-straight SoCal Regional finals appearance fell short Thursday night at Sam Tobias Field.

The boys’ team entered the semifinal match against Riverside-Norte Vista with a 14-0 record this season. Elijah Topilla scored a goal early in the second half to give his team the lead, but the Braves tied the match with a penalty kick late and won in overtime.

Alexander Halevy, who tied the program record for goals scored in a season Tuesday, did not score in the contest.

In the last three seasons, Garces’ overall record is now 65-6-4.