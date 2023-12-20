BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School alum soccer player Fletcher Bank was drafted by Toronto FC in the MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Toronto selected Bank with the 27th pick in the third round of Tuesday’s draft.

Bank was a three-time captain and Valley champion with Garces Memorial. The former Ram midfielder went on to play for Stanford University where he was second on the team this season with 8 assists.

In his 2023 season, Bank was named First Team All-Pac-12 and ranking in the top-5 in assists in the conference. He helped lead the Cardinal climb to a top-5 ranking and reached the quarterfinals in the NCAA tournament.

Fletcher’s brother, Palmer, also plays at Stanford and redshirted his freshman season.