BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School’s Miguel Estrada has won back-to-back CIF state wrestling championships.

Estrada won the CIF championship Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in the 145-pound division against Poway High School’s Laird Root.

Root is the only competitor who has defeated Estrada in the last two years.

In the final, Estrada and Root went to triple overtime to decide it. Estrada took down Root for a 4-2 victory.

Estrada told reporters after the match, that he was focused on winning and avenging his only defeat.

“[Root was] my screensaver on my phone. I have pictures of him all over my house,” Estrada said. “It might be a little crazy, but sometimes to be the best you have to be a little crazy.”

Estrada became the first area wrestler to win back-to-back championships since 2017.