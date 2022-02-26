BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In front of his hometown and friends and family, Frontier High School sophomore Miguel Estrada won a state wrestling championship.

Estrada won the CIF wrestling championship in the 145-pound weight division Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

“Last year, I was ready unfortunately they didn’t let this happen. This year it definitely let me prove to myself that I could do it,” Estrada said after the title bout.

The tournament returned this week to Bakersfield after a cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bakersfield’s High School’s Ty Monteiro reached the state championship in the 182-pound division, but finished runner-up to Buchanan’s (Clovis) Joseph Martin.

