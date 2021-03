BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school football is back in Kern County for the first time since 2019. The pandemic pushed back the start of the season to spring, but local athletes are ready to get back to the field.

Garces Memorial High School hosts Tulare Union on Friday while Wasco High School travels to Templeton for their game.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Tulare Union 0, Garces Memorial 27, 2nd quarter

Wasco 0, Templeton 22, 2nd quarter