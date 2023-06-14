BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit became the first former Bakersfield Condor to win the Stanley Cup, the Condors announced.

Brossoit and the Golden Knights clinched the Stanley Cup on Tuesday defeating the Florida Panthers, 9-3. Las Vegas won the series 4-1 to win its first Stanley Cup.

Brossoit played three seasons with the Bakersfield Condors between 2015 and 2018. He played 81 games earning a 42-27-10 record.

During the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Brossoit played eight games earning a 5-2 record putting up 3.18 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.