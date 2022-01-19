First-ever Bakersfield born hockey player signs with Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first-ever born and raised Bakersfield hockey player has signed with the Bakersfield Condors.

The Bakersfield Condors have been around for 24 years and for the first time ever they have signed a local player to the team, according to Condors’ Director of Media Relations Ryan Holt. That local player is 22-year-old Brayden Watts.

Watts has been playing under the Condors system since 2020 when he signed with ECHL’s Witchita Thunder and he will now get to play in the AHL with his hometown team.

The Bakersfield native right wing stands 5-feet-11-inches and weighs in at 172 pounds.

With the Witchita Thunder 2021-22 season, Watts played 35 games, had seven goals and 26 assists. Watts also played in the WHL from 2015 to 2020. He played for the Moose Jaw Warriors, Vancouver Warriors and the Prince Albert Raiders.

You can go watch Watts play tonight at the Mechanics Bank Arena as the Condors take on the Tucson Roadrunners. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

To buy tickets for tonight’s game, click here.