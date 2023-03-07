BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield’s women’s basketball team defeated CSU Northridge 55-52 in the first round of the Big West Tournament.

The Roadrunners won their opening matchup against No. 8 seed CSUN led by sophomore forward Hennie Van Schaik’s 19 points. Senior guard Taylor Caldwell added 16 points for CSUB.

CSUB was down 1 with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Sophia Tougas scored a layup to put CSUB up 50-49.

Free throws from Grace Hunter and van Schaik kept the ‘Runners in front and held on to win 55-52.

CSUB’s next game is against conference top-seed UC Irvine on Wednesday. Tip off is set for noon.