BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield’s women’s basketball team defeated UC Irvine 61-59 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament in Henderson Wednesday.

The Roadrunners upset No. 1 UC Irvine in double overtime.

The women’s team is scheduled to play in the semifinals Friday.

This is the furthest the program has made it in this new conference, according to a tweet on the CSUB Women’s Basketball Twitter. The team joined the conference in the 2020-21 season.

This is a developing story.