HENDERSON, Nev. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball ended its season with a 75-66 loss to UC Santa Barbara in the Big West Tournament semifinals.

The Roadrunners finished the season with a 8-23 overall record, with two of the victories coming in the conference tourney, including a thrilling 3-point victory over CSU Northridge and a stunning double overtime defeat of conference top seed UC Irvine in the quarterfinal.

Senior guard Taylor Caldwell led the Roadrunners in scoring with 15 points in 34 minutes. Sophomore forward Hennie van Schaik added 14 points and 11 rebounds.