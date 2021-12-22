CSUB pushes past Dartmouth for ‘huge win’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State University, Bakersfield’s men’s basketball team hung on for the win (61-57) in a back-and-forth scoring battle against Ivy League Dartmouth College Tuesday afternoon before heading into conference play next week.

Standout player Justin McCall came out on top for the Roadrunners executing a game-saving block with just 18 seconds left in the game.

“I thought I was a little too late, honestly,” McCall said. “I barely got it on my fingertips, so it ended up working out…I just want to make sure that I do my part.”

OH MY :-O Did Justin McCall just make the game-saving block!? What a play by the senior forward against Dartmouth! He'll be going to the free throw line looking to extend CSUB's 57-56 lead with 17 seconds remaining.#TeamBelieve @SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/AGpsEu6grM — 🏀CSU Bakersfield Men's Hoops🏀 (@CSUB_MBB) December 21, 2021

In the final four seconds of the game, Dartmouth had a chance to tie the game after being fouled at the 3-point line, but missed two of the three free throws, leaving the Roadrunners up (59-57) in the final seconds of the game.

At that point, Dartmouth fouled Grehlon Easter. He made both his free throws to put the Roadrunners up four to seal the win at home.

“For us to get this win, it was a huge win for us,” said Head Coach Rod Barnes. “They play a different style and a lot of times that causes us problems. In the first half, they caused us a lot of problems because most of their baskets came from the three. I thought the second half we made a better adjustment and we got a chance to contest their shots.”

Dartmouth was 34 percent from the three-point line on the night, while CSUB was held to just 25 percent. The roadrunners had a better field goal percentage at 45.3 percent to Dartmouth’s 38 percent. Both teams had 32 rebounds, but Dartmouth allowed 16 turnovers doubling CSUB’s eight.

McCall led the Roadrunners with 16 points on the night with 10 points coming in the second half. David Walker had 11 points on the night and Justin Elder-Davis had nine points and seven rebounds on the night.

The win pushes the Roadrunner up 5-4 on the season while heading into Big West Conference play next week.

CSUB will host the next two games at home, playing host to California State University, Fullerton on Dec. 30 and Long Beach State University on Jan. 1.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, CSUB will increased its COVID-19 safety protocols for spectators. This means attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to be admitted. For more information on COVID-19 restrictions and requirements, click here.