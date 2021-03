LAS VEGAS (KGET) — CSUB’s men’s basketball team lost on a layup in the final seconds of their Big West quarterfinal match-up, 58-56 against UC Davis.

With the game tied at 56, UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon scored on a layup with 6 seconds left in regulation putting the Aggies up for good and ending the Roadrunners’ regular season.

Senior guard Taze Moore led CSUB with 12 points in the game on 6-of-13 shooting.

17’s Taylor Schaub will have more from Las Vegas on 17 News.