BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State University Bakersfield men’s basketball team will play Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Feb. 5. The game will be broadcasted live nationally on ESPNU.

The Roadrunners schedule for the rest of the 2021-2022 season is as follows:

Thu, Jan 27 @UC Irvine 7:00 p.m. Sat, Jan 29 @UC San Diego 7:00 p.m. Thu, Feb 3 @Long Beach State 7:00 p.m. Sat, Feb 5 @CSU Fullerton 6:00 p.m. Thu, Feb 10 vsUC Santa Barbara 7:00 p.m. Sat, Feb 12 vsCSU Northridge 7:00 p.m. Thu, Feb 17 @UC Riverside 7:00 p.m. Sat, Feb 19 @UC Davis 5:00 p.m. Tue, Feb 22 @Cal Poly 7:00 p.m. Sat, Feb 26 @Hawai’i 8:59 p.m. Thu, Mar 3 vsUC San Diego 7:00 p.m. Sat, Mar 5 vsUC Irvine 1:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners’ games have been broadcasted nationally six times this season: Pac-12 Network twice, Spectrum SportsNet three times, and now ESPNU.