CSUB men’s basketball falls to Abilene Christian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a close game on the road, the Roadrunners were bested by the Abilene Christian Wildcats in Texas Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (7-2) never led by more than 12 points but still kept the Roadrunners (4-3) at bay, winning the game 69-59.

Roadrunners’ Head Coach Rod Barnes said the Wildcats got too many opportunities for easy points at the free-throw line and allowed the Wildcats to outplay the Roadrunners.

“I didn’t think we followed the game plan like we really should have. Too many times they got to the free-throw line,” Rod Barnes said. “We turned the ball over too much, especially early in the game…We have to give them the credit for fighting harder than we did to get the win. I told our guys it’s really hard to go on the road and win. You’ve got to have a different kind of mentality and tonight we didn’t have that kind of mentality.”

Stand out players of the night were Kaleb Higgins (14) putting up 17 points with 14 of those points occurring in the second half, Justin Elder-Davis (10) put up 13 points, Cameron Smith (3) putting up 10 points, and Justin McCall (22) put up 11 points and clocked in 28 minutes on the court.

CSUB will continue on the road this weekend to Boulder, Colo. to battle the University of Colorado Buffaloes (8-3 Overall) on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted live on the Pac-12 Networks.