CSUB men’s basketball cancel two games due to COVID-19 protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University, Bakersfield men’s basketball team announced it will not compete in upcoming road games this week due to COVID-19 protocols within the Roadrunner program.

The Roadrunners were slated to play at California State University, Northridge on Jan. 6 and the University of California, Santa Barbara on Jan. 8.

This is the third game in a row canceled for the Roadrunners, beginning with California State University, Fullerton being unable to compete on Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Titans’ program.

The next scheduled game for the Roadrunners is at home on Jan. 13 against the University of California, Davis.

