BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield’s men’s basketball team continues on the road to the Big West Conference Championships.

The Roadrunners are tied with Long Beach for second place in conference rankings. They won their last match Saturday against Long Beach by a score of 89-76.

Up next is Cal Poly on Friday. It will be the first time the Roadrunners host a Big West Conference game at the Icardo Center on CSUB’s campus.