BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Cesar Benatti, head coach of Cal State Bakersfield’s beach volleyball team, has been selected to the coaching staff for USA Volleyball National Team Development Program’s Summer Training Series.

Benatti has been assigned to coach a squad next week in Chula Vista, according to a CSUB news release.

“The feeling is the best possible,” Benatti said in the release. “Being selected for a National Team is one of the greatest honors a coach can receive and I couldn’t be happier for this opportunity.”

Benatti has coached six seasons at CSUB, his squads producing seven All-Big West pairs and 33 academic All-Conference nominees.