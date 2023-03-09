HENDERSON, Nev. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team suffered a quarterfinal exit at the Big West Championship against the top-seeded UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday.

UC Irvine led the game from the beginning with an impressive 11-of-19 shooting performance from behind the arc.

The Roadrunners failed to mount a comeback and only converted UCI’s 13 turnovers into three points. Antavion Collum led the team with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists in a game-high 34 minutes, while seniors Travis Henson and Cameron Smith made significant contributions in their final collegiate games.

Despite the loss, the Roadrunners remain positive and excited about the future of Bakersfield basketball.