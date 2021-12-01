COVID-19 protocols force Bakersfield Condors to postpone Wednesday night game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors were forced to postpone their Wednesday night game against the Stockton Heat due to COVID-19 protocols announced by the American Hockey League Tuesday.

The announcement did not specify what specific protocol was broken. The Condors organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Condors officials say the staff, front office and players are all 100% fully vaccinated.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.

MORE: Bakersfield Condors sport special blackout jerseys Saturday to benefit cancer charity