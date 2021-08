BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the fifth edition of Countdown to kickoff, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to Liberty High School and checks in on a Patriots team looking to make another deep playoff run after their 5-0 spring.

In today’s preview, Taylor speaks with head coach Bryan Nixon, quarterback Carson Woods, and senior linebacker Will Kanavalov.

The Patriots will travel to Sparks, Nevada for their season opener against Spanish Springs High School.