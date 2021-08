BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the sixth edition of Countdown to kickoff, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to Frontier High School and checks in on the Titans.

In today’s preview, Taylor speaks with head coach Chris Bandy, quarterback Vincent Igoa, and senior defensive end Arturo Terrazas.

The Titans will travel to Arroyo Grande High School for their season opener against the Eagles