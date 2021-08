BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the second edition of Countdown to kickoff, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to Bakersfield High School and checks in on a Drillers team looking to regroup after a disappointing spring.

Taylor speaks with head coach Michael Stewart, the new offensive coordinator Rashaan Shehee, and a few other key members of the 2021-22 team.

The Drillers open their season on August 20th at Los Alamitos High School.