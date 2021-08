BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the eighth edition of Countdown to kickoff, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to Bakersfield Christian High School and checks in on an Eagles team looking to recapture their championship form from 2019.

In today’s preview, Taylor speaks with head coach Darren Carr and starting senior wide receiver Garrett Stephenson.

The Eagles open their season on August 20th against Central Valley Christian High School.