BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The reigning Cy Young Award winner and Bakersfield native Corbin Burnes will not pitch in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Burnes told reporters Sunday he will sit out the game to recover and start the second half of the season at full strength for the Brewers. In Burnes’ last outing on July 14, he gave up 4 hits, 2 runs and tallied 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Prior to the announcement, the Centennial high school product was considered a long shot to start the game for the National League along with Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Burnes will be replaced on the National League roster by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas.

The Milwaukee Brewers ace is 7-4 on the season with a 2.14 ERA. Burnes is 4th in all the majors with 144 strikeouts in 114.2 innings.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.