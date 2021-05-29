Condors win Pacific Division title with 3-2 win over Henderson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors won the Pacific Division championship Saturday after defeating the Henderson Silver Knights, 3-2.

The Condors won the Pacific Division title for the second time in three seasons.

The Condors took the lead in the third period with a goal from Tyler Benson with about 11:09 left in the period.

Phil Kemp and Kevin Gravel also scored for Bakersfield.

Bakersfield was the only team to have a winning record against the top-seeded Henderson Silver Knights.

