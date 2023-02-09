BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors and city officials announced a five-year lease extension for the team to continue playing at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Condors officials announced the team will remain in Bakersfield for at least five years “and hopefully well beyond,” team president Matthew Riley said at a press conference Thursday.

The Bakersfield City Council agreed to the lease agreement Wednesday.

“Our relationship with the city has always been great. Our relationship with the arena has always been great,” Riley said. “No reason not to be here, really.”

In a statement, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said: “The partnership between the City of Bakersfield and the Condors has helped reinvigorate life in Downtown Bakersfield, bringing in fans young and old, and generating an economic boost to local businesses.”

The Condors have played 25 seasons at the Mechanics Bank Arena and have been the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate since 2015.