SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A water main break has prompted Pechanga Arena in San Diego to postpone this weekend’s American Hockey League games between the Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls.

Both Friday and Saturday night games against the Condors will not take place because the main break is affecting the event level of the arena, the Gulls announced Friday morning.

The arena is located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. in San Diego. Friday’s game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., with Saturday’s game scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Gulls’ website says information on the rescheduled games and tickets will be communicated at a later time.