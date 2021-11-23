Condors’ Teddy Bear Toss returns this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Condors and United Way of Kern County are teaming up for the return of a favorite Bakersfield tradition — the Teddy Bear Toss.

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday at the Condors and San Diego Gulls match-up. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena.

When the Condors score their first goal, fans will get the chance to throw teddy bears onto the ice. The bears will go to organizations that serve children in Kern County.

United Way of Kern County is selling discounted tickets for the game at this link. Discounted tickets cost $20 and all proceeds will go towards helping families in Kern County. Tickets are also available on AXS.com here.

Mechanics Bank Arena is located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

If you can’t make it to the game but would still like to donate a teddy bear to a child in need, United Way of Kern County offers three ways to help. Teddy bear donations can be dropped off at United Way of Kern County’s office, located at 5405 Stockdale Hwy., Suite #200. United Way will also be accepting monetary donations to purchase more bears and have created an Amazon wish list.

Visit here to donate online to United Way of Kern County.

Visit here for United Way’s Amazon wishlist.



Photos of a previous Teddy Bear Toss

