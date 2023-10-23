BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors have signed Sam Gagner to a one-year contract, marking his second stint with with the team after appearing in four games in 2019, when he was sent over on a conditioning assignment from the Edmonton Oilers.

Gagner, 34, was selected in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft and has played 1,015 games over 16 seasons, the Condors said in a news release announcing his contract. He will wear No. 89.

The Condors host Henderson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for tickets.