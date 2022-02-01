Condors’ Seth Griffith named AHL player of the month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors’ player Seth Griffith was named the American Hockey League’s player of the month for the month of January on Tuesday.

Griffith leads the Condors in scoring, averaging two points per game in January, according to the Condors. He has a total of 38 points in 28 games.

Griffith started playing for the Condors in 2020 as a right wing forward. He is originally from Wallaceburg, Ontario.

Griffith currently plays with the Condors while under contract with the Edmonton Oilers.