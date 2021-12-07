Condors, Reign game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors game against Ontario Reign on Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release.

The Condors were set to play at home, but due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield team, the game has been postponed. A makeup date has not been determined at this time.

The Condors’ next scheduled games are against the Colorado Eagles on Dec. 10 and 11 in Colorado. The next scheduled home game is set for Dec. 29 against Ontario Reign.

