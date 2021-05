BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors lost Game 2 of its Pacific Division series to Henderson on Thursday night, 6-3.

The Henderson Silver Knights took a commanding 4-0 lead into the 2nd period before Raphael Lavoie scored the Condors’ first goal.

The Condors tried to make a comeback, coming within two goals in the third period. Henderson added a goal late to win 6-3.

The Condors face an elimination Game 3 on Saturday. at 7 p.m.