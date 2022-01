Condors’ Adam Cracknell selected for Canadian Olympic team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bryan Williams, former treasurer of the Kern County Republican Central Committee, was fined under an agreement with the Federal Election Commission after admitting to embezzling $272,000.

Williams has paid partial restitution of $218,546.30 and has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $20,528, according to a conciliation agreement reached last month with the FEC. He was given 30 days to pay.