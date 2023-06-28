BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Each year, the best wrestlers from across California descend upon Kern County to fight for a state championship, but it’s not often a Division One superstar comes on down to the Golden Empire to share what he knows about the sport.

Decorated Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett traveled from the happy valley to the Central Valley for a pair of wrestling clinics at Bakersfield Christian High School on Monday.

“I want to coach after I’m done competing so this is giving me a little hint of what’s to come. I think [coaching] is two parts. Mental and physical. There are some wrestling moves that I can show them but not everyone’s gonna wrestle forever,” Bartlett said.

The Nittany Lion is fresh off a national championship campaign that saw him finish third at this year’s NCAA tournament. Despite the accolades though, Bartlett still enjoys teaching the next generation lessons on and off the mat.

“Find out what you want to do. Wrestling is not everything, but if you want to take wrestling far, you can do it,” he added.

The Bakersfield visit was also a full-circle moment for the clinic’s organizer, Moses Delfin. Barlett’s father was one of his first coaches when he started his own wrestling career in high school and still keeps up with the family.

“They hear about him or see him on TV and then to actually meet him in person. It means a lot. I didn’t get to meet a lot of high-level guys so to watch and meet him means even more. I think just to get that experience is really cool.”

The knack for teaching has passed from father to son with future golden empire grapplers the beneficiaries of the Bartlett family wisdom.

“He is genuine and loves the sport. He’s always been like that. Once he decided to go to Penn State I knew this was going to be awesome. As soon as he started taking off and doing I knew we were going to bring him to Bakersfield,” Delfin added.

Delfin hopes these clinics are the first of many, and he’s looking forward to using his college wrestling connections to bring in more student-athletes from around the country.