Colin Chaulk to take over as Condors’ head coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors announced who will be taking over Jay Woodcroft’s head coaching position after Woodcroft was called up to the Oilers.

Current assistant coach, Colin Chalk, 45, will take over as interim head coach, according to Director of Public Relations Ryan Holt. Chaulk will be joined by Keith Gretzky as general manager, Sylvain Rodrigue as goaltending coach, and Noah Segall as video coordinator.

Chaulk will be the Condors’ 9th head coach in franchise history and the third head coach since the Condors joined the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2015-16 season.

The Condors welcomed Chaulk as an assistant coach last September. Chaulk has experience on and off the ice. He has been coaching since 2012 and lastly served as an assistant coach for the Belleville Senators.

He played 15 seasons in five leagues including the AHL, International Hockey League (IHL), United Hockey League (UHL), East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). Chaulk spent 10 years with the Fort Warne Komets.

Off the ice, Chaulk led the Belleville Senators to their first division title during the 2019-2020 season. As a player, Chaulk won a UHL Colonial Cup, three IHL Turner Cups, and was a CHL champion in 2011-12.

Chaulks number 91 was retired by the Fort Wayne Komets in 2017 and he holds the third all-time scoring record in the organization’s 70-year history.