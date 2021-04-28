CIF State Office cancels all State Championships; approves regional playoffs for most spring sports

FILE — In this file photo from July 6, 2020, Pine-Richland High School quarterback Cole Spencer, right, and teammates stretch during their first practice of the season, at Richland Elementary in Pine-Richland Township near Warrendale, Pa. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports signaled again Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, that it’s seriously considering moving ahead with the fall season despite the governor’s recommendation that all youth athletics be canceled until 2021. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spring student-athletes received a bit of mixed news this afternoon from the CIF State Office.

In a press release on Wedenesday, the California Interscholastic Federation approved regional playoffs for most sports this spring but canceled all State Championships.

Unlike fall sports, boys and girls basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and boys volleyball will have the ability to compete in a regional playoff structure.

The committee cited limited participation from Northern sections and travel concerns as the reason for canceling the state titles.