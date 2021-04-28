CIF State Office cancels all State Championships; approves regional playoffs for most spring sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spring student-athletes received a bit of mixed news this afternoon from the CIF State Office.
In a press release on Wedenesday, the California Interscholastic Federation approved regional playoffs for most sports this spring but canceled all State Championships.
Unlike fall sports, boys and girls basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and boys volleyball will have the ability to compete in a regional playoff structure.
The committee cited limited participation from Northern sections and travel concerns as the reason for canceling the state titles.