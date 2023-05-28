VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — Centennial High School won its first CIF Central Section baseball championship Saturday since 2007 with a dramatic comeback.

The Golden Hawks were trailing 3-1 to Fresno’s Buchanan High School in the top of the 7th inning. In a rally with two runners on, Tristan Watson hit a three-run home run to left field putting Centennial High School up 4-3.

Centennial’s Austin Moccardini entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game with a strikeout clinching the Division I Central Section title.

Centennial will find out their next opponents in the CIF Regional on Sunday.