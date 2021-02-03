Cal State Bakersfield softball opts out of 2021 season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield softball team has opted out of the 2021 softball season.

“The decision to compete this spring has not been taken lightly by any member of CSUB Athletics,” Director of Athletics Kenneth Siegfried said. “I fully support our softball student-athletes and their choice to opt out of this season. We will continue to stand behind our `Runners and support their efforts toward academic success, which has always been our top priority for all of our scholar-athletes.”

Coach Crissy Buck-Ziegler said the majority of the squad opted to sit out due to COVID-19 concerns. Buck-Ziegler said the squad will continue to regularly come together in virtual meetings and continue their education as full-time students.