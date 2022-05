BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield High School clinched a CIF Central Section Division III baseball championship on Saturday, beating Hanford 1-0.

BHS starting pitcher Wyatt Caid threw 7 innings allowing only three hits for the shutout victory.

The Drillers win completed a trifecta for KHSD teams winning their three respective section titles. Stockdale won its Division I championship, and Kennedy won its Division V championship earlier Saturday.