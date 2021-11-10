BCHS senior Evan Cloyd signs letter of intent to play baseball at Cal Poly SLO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Christian High School baseball standout announced his intentions to play at the collegiate level.

BCHS senior Evan Cloyd made the announcement that he will play for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall. He made the announcement Wednesday at the BCHS campus with his family and coaches. He said he wants to pursue his dream of playing high level college baseball.

“They’re always competing to make it to regionals, and one of my dreams is to make it to regionals and play in the regionals, so I feel like Cal Poly is my best shot,” he said.

Cloyd said he’s not quite sure what position he would play yet, but hopes to play at 1st or 3rd base.